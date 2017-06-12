Ozark Regional Transit offers unlimited free rides
This week, Ozark Regional Transit is offering free unlimited rides on all of its fixed routes in support of the national Dump the Pump campaign. The Dump the Pump campaign is aimed at raising awareness to the environmental and economic benefits of using public transportation, which include cutting down on carbon emissions and avoiding costs of car ownership.
