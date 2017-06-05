Josh Duggar Wants in on Sisters' Lawsuit Against Cops, City
Josh Duggar now wants his own pound of flesh from the police and city officials 4 of his sisters are suing for releasing investigators' reports on his molestation case. Duggar filed documents to join the lawsuit Jill , Jessa , Jinger and Joy filed last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 min
|--Bad Dad--
|36,692
|Bill Maher says the 'N' word
|3 min
|Guest
|8
|Join me in my new religion
|3 min
|gern blanston
|6
|Jehovah witnesses are dilusional
|11 min
|guest
|25
|Comey says no Trump obstruction of justice
|13 min
|guest
|21
|Fightin Joe Biden for Presdient! (Aug '13)
|37 min
|gern blanston
|142
|dont eat cashews bought at Aldi
|52 min
|gern blanston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC