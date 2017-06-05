Josh Duggar Wants in on Sisters' Laws...

Josh Duggar Wants in on Sisters' Lawsuit Against Cops, City

Josh Duggar now wants his own pound of flesh from the police and city officials 4 of his sisters are suing for releasing investigators' reports on his molestation case. Duggar filed documents to join the lawsuit Jill , Jessa , Jinger and Joy filed last month.

