Josh Duggar seeks to join sisters' lawsuit

Josh Duggar is seeking to intervene in his sisters' lawsuit over the release of information by police related to allegations he sexually abused the girls while they were juveniles. Four daughters of the Jim Bob Duggar family sued local officials in May claiming the officials improperly released police documents to a celebrity magazine, which published the information.

