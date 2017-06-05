Jill Duggar Reveals Name of Second Baby Boy
We suppose it makes sense, considering reality TV's most controversial stars are in the midst of promoting the upcoming fourth season of Counting On , but it's amazing that one family could generate so much fresh gossip. Just last week we learned that Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsyth in a massively-attended ceremony in Springdale, Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|Reality Check
|36,689
|Jehovah witnesses are dilusional
|11 min
|kjv
|23
|Fightin Joe Biden for Presdient! (Aug '13)
|19 min
|guest
|141
|Comey says no Trump obstruction of justice
|23 min
|guest
|20
|Join me in my new religion
|32 min
|what
|2
|The Truth Behind Bilderberg
|1 hr
|Guest
|14
|Cosby accuser
|1 hr
|WTF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC