Jill Duggar Reveals Name of Second Ba...

Jill Duggar Reveals Name of Second Baby Boy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hollywood Gossip

We suppose it makes sense, considering reality TV's most controversial stars are in the midst of promoting the upcoming fourth season of Counting On , but it's amazing that one family could generate so much fresh gossip. Just last week we learned that Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsyth in a massively-attended ceremony in Springdale, Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min Reality Check 36,689
Jehovah witnesses are dilusional 11 min kjv 23
Fightin Joe Biden for Presdient! (Aug '13) 19 min guest 141
Comey says no Trump obstruction of justice 23 min guest 20
Join me in my new religion 32 min what 2
The Truth Behind Bilderberg 1 hr Guest 14
Cosby accuser 1 hr WTF 1
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC