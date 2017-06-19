I-49 lanes to close for work on bridge

A series of overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 in Benton County to allow the placement of bridge beams has been extended through Saturday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews placing the bridge beams will require the closing of all northbound lanes between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and Arkansas 264 in Lowell from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, weather permitting.

