I-49 lanes to close for work on bridge

I-49 lanes to close for work on bridge

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A series of overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 in Benton County to allow the placement of bridge beams has been extended through Saturday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews placing the bridge beams will require the closing of all northbound lanes between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and Arkansas 264 in Lowell from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, weather permitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats: Hillary Didn’t ‘Win’ The Majority Of... 1 hr Tom 1
Republicans Rule and DemocRATS Drool 1 hr GoshTheLeftIsDumb 2
Murder of Muslim Girl Blamed on Trump Was Commi... 1 hr Guest Loves Trump 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr --Bad Dad-- 37,189
bobby long 6 hr martha 5
Maggie Benton Miss Arkansas 7 hr guest 34
matt deckelman 7 hr guest 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC