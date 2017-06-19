George's Chicken employee makes threatening Facebook post

An employee with George's Chicken on Porter Ave. in Springdale was escorted out of work Tuesday after a threatening Facebook post, the company confirmed to 40/29 News. The employee complained about people ganging up at him on work, and said "the only way to stop them is to commit MAJOR felonies," and that "I have a good mind to waste them right in front of everyone and go sit in prison."

