Downtown Revitalization: Springdale D...

Downtown Revitalization: Springdale Development

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

And that's why private investors and local groups are working to get that foot traffic into downtown with new projects and plans to revitalize the community. "I want this to be a jaw-dropping experience when people walk in the front door," Tom Lundstrum said, The Apollo on Emma investor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divorced men 4 hr Guest 48
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr --Bad Dad-- 36,829
Fox News Blinds Jonesboro 5 hr Guest 31
Downtown parking 5 hr guest 6
Let's take a trip with 6 hr Cat House Mouse 8
John McCain’s Incoherent Questioning Of James C... 7 hr URADumbAss 13
Katy Saul (Mar '15) 7 hr Lol 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC