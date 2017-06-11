Conway Scout earns Eagle honors
He is a member of BSA Troop 392 and will be a junior at Conway High School in the fall. He is the son of Joel and Sarah Keech of Conway, grandson of Beckwith Campbell and Brian Zamzow of Springdale, Jana Keech and the late Bobby Keech of Jonesboro, Terry and LeeAnn Lawson of Fayetteville, and great-grandson of Patricia Brandkamp of Springdale.
