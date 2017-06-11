City building 'instant downtown'
Many of the larger cities along Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas are seeing renewed interest in development, both residential and commercial, centered on their growing and evolving downtown districts. A ground-level view of Johnson Square, shown in this artist rendering, is under construction in the Northwest Arkansas town.
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|20 min
|Ashamed Im RC
|36,869
|Orthopedic Surgeon (Apr '09)
|30 min
|hahahaha
|30
|Kerri pulver cause another wreck
|1 hr
|Miss Ann Thrope
|3
|Looks Like CNN's Anonymous Sources Got This One...
|1 hr
|Guest
|9
|Those sneaky little republican turds in the senate
|2 hr
|Guest
|47
|What happened to Craig Rickert?
|2 hr
|wtf
|7
|Give Cosby a day in jail and move on
|3 hr
|wtf
|1
