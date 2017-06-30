Arts Center of the Ozarks Names Kathleen Trotter Executive Director
The Arts Center of the Ozarks' board on Tuesday announced the hiring of Kathleen Trotter as executive director of the Springdale nonprofit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs CNN: ULTIMATE MEME COMPILATION!
|2 min
|Better Without Obama
|2
|Wooden privacy fence (Jul '16)
|7 min
|Guest
|7
|1.4 Million : Americans Who Have Died In All ...
|9 min
|Better Without Obama
|23
|You Are Being Poisoned By Transhumanists
|15 min
|guest
|1
|Jonesboro Country Club
|17 min
|Guest
|1
|Illegal Immigrant Arrests Doubling Under Trump
|18 min
|guest
|11
|Abortion
|18 min
|qwe
|387
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC