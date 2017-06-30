Arts Center of the Ozarks Names Kathl...

Arts Center of the Ozarks Names Kathleen Trotter Executive Director

The Arts Center of the Ozarks' board on Tuesday announced the hiring of Kathleen Trotter as executive director of the Springdale nonprofit.

