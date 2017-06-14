Arkansas State Police Explain Enhance...

Arkansas State Police Explain Enhanced Security IDs, Keeping Your Driver's License Current

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Police say you can be fined for not updating information such as your name or address on your driver's license. In about two years you will also need an upgraded ID in order to fly domestically or enter a federal building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
He Was A Maddow Superfan... 30 min mom of 3 11
Maybe It's Time To Take Down The Bird Feeder 35 min mom of 3 13
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 56 min Sam I Am 37,022
Help Wanted 1 hr future servant 3
HuffPost lays off dozens of staffers 2 hr Guest Loves Trump 11
News No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in t... 4 hr the dude 5
Join me in my new religion 7 hr Visitor 17
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC