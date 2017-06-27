Arkansas inmate on lam for 32 years visiting mom when caught
This photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows Steven Dishman. The Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie Stars; Gone but not forgotten
|16 min
|Guest
|5
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|31 min
|SSOB
|37,426
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|48 min
|guest
|6
|In 151 days Trump told false or misleading clai...
|1 hr
|District10
|64
|Vote themselves out of a job
|1 hr
|David
|8
|Tom Cotton For POTUS
|2 hr
|David
|6
|crystal,kiki,and dabo day. (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Guest
|25
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC