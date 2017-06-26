An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured ...

An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman's first name as Stephen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberal Lunatic Demoncrats Screw Themselves Again 4 min Orange jumpsuits 3
In 151 days Trump told false or misleading clai... 35 min Guest 62
CCC Vocabulary Challenged 45 min Guest 94
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 52 min Reality Check 37,410
Abortion 58 min Guest 64
Jonesboro right wing = nuts 1 hr Guest 11
skin flute 1 hr Guest 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC