AD: Watch pro cyclists compete for $50,000 at the Natural State Criterium Series

The second annual Natural State Criterium Series, produced by BikeNWA , is happening July 7-9 in Bentonville, Rogers, and Springdale! Come watch professional and amateur road cyclists from around the world compete for their share of a $50,000 prize purse or get involved by signing up to be a volunteer or to host racers. Paid Advertisement - This post paid for by Bike NWA.

