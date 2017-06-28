AD: Watch pro cyclists compete for $50,000 at the Natural State Criterium Series
The second annual Natural State Criterium Series, produced by BikeNWA , is happening July 7-9 in Bentonville, Rogers, and Springdale! Come watch professional and amateur road cyclists from around the world compete for their share of a $50,000 prize purse or get involved by signing up to be a volunteer or to host racers. Paid Advertisement - This post paid for by Bike NWA.
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps thin skin
|2 min
|DemsareCriminalTrash
|4
|CNN’s Acosta Complains About White House Taking...
|6 min
|DemsareCriminalTrash
|3
|how about a wrastling match
|8 min
|gern blanston
|10
|Abortion
|11 min
|Guest
|245
|Pelosi Doesn't Get it
|29 min
|Guest 2
|37
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|I work there
|37,477
|Unstable Dem Support Group
|1 hr
|Guest
|7
