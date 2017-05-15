Two Springdale roads closed due to flooding 12 MIN

Two Springdale roads closed due to fl...

Two Springdale roads closed due to flooding

Friday May 12

This comes after a night of heavy rain in the area, and two weeks after dozens of roads were closed across Northwest Arkansas in a separate flooding event. Springdale crews are determining if additional roads need to be closed, Melissa Reeves, Director of Public Relations for the city wrote in an email to 40/29 News.

