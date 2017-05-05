Trump: Politics, religion mix OK
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on religious freedom Thursday, telling leaders of the faith community that they no longer have to fear losing their tax-exempt status when they address political issues from the pulpit. During a National Day of Prayer ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said spiritual leaders can now speak freely without fearing retribution from the Internal Revenue Service.
