Trump: Politics, religion mix OK

Trump: Politics, religion mix OK

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: NWAonline

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on religious freedom Thursday, telling leaders of the faith community that they no longer have to fear losing their tax-exempt status when they address political issues from the pulpit. During a National Day of Prayer ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said spiritual leaders can now speak freely without fearing retribution from the Internal Revenue Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Diane or Dianne Ball 4 min Guest 2
Jessica garner 6 min Guest 3
Did Russia buy a US President? 59 min guestwho 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 35,495
Netflix Edits ‘Bill Nye’ Episode to Remove Segm... 1 hr Guest 10
Becky Tettleton 2 hr guest 7
What does SSOB stand for? 2 hr SSOB 1
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC