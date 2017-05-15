Tontitown Asking Voters For Sales Tax...

Tontitown Asking Voters For Sales Tax To Build Water Transition Line

Tontitown is wanting to build their own water transition line, but they'll first need voters to approve to fund the project. The City of Tontitown is hoping voters approve a new three-fourths of one percent or 0.75 percent sales tax during a special election this summer.

