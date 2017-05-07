Started from zip
I enjoy sharing stories of those who make their own realities, much as Dr. Martin Schoppmeyer with his nationally honored Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville. Successfully converting creative thought into action inspires others to take the risks necessary to also attain their dreams.
