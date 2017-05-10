Springdale man sentenced to 40 years ...

Springdale man sentenced to 40 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: NWAonline

A Springdale man received a 40-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy with his car. Jose Luis Centeno Jr. pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and fleeing, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
name that tune 3 hr Citizen trying to... 4
does anybody know anything about Ashley Phillips 4 hr aagg 5
Becky Tettleton 4 hr Riki 14
Craig Rickert 6 hr Guest 47
Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff 8 hr Guest 19
News Someone Stole a Trailer Filled with Little Debb... 8 hr Guest 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 hr agent shrelonka d... 35,562
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC