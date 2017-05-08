Springdale Man Facing Murder Charge T...

Springdale Man Facing Murder Charge Tied To Fatal Stabbing

11 hrs ago

A Springdale man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed on Sunday . Police found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, with multiple stab wounds after a disturbance was reported along Lowell Road around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

