Springdale Man Facing Murder Charge Tied To Fatal Stabbing
A Springdale man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed on Sunday . Police found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, with multiple stab wounds after a disturbance was reported along Lowell Road around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
