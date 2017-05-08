Springdale man dead in stabbing Sunday
A Springdale man died early Sunday after he tried to break up a fight and was stabbed four times, according to a preliminary police report. Police said they found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, bleeding on the staircase at 2:06 a.m. at 1705 Lowell Road, Building C. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Regional Medical Center, according to the report.
