Springdale Man Arrested After Allegedly Choking, Threatening To Kill Juvenile

Justin McAbee, 19, of Springdale, is facing charges of second degree assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, fleeing, resisting arrest, domestic battering, interfering with law enforcement, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening and false imprisonment, according to booking reports. Officers were called to an area near the Farmers Co-op around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday after hearing reports of a domestic disturbance, according to an Elkins Police Department Facebook post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.