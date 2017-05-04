Sexual assault suspect identified, ar...

Sexual assault suspect identified, arrested for rape in Springdale

Thursday May 4 Read more: NWAonline

A man was arrested in connection with rape Wednesday night after police said he attacked a woman at a laundromat. Shawn Daniel Drake, 33, of 2714 McMillan Ave. was arrested in connection to rape and a parole violation of absconding, according to a preliminary police report released Thursday.

