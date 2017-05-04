Sexual assault suspect identified, arrested for rape in Springdale
A man was arrested in connection with rape Wednesday night after police said he attacked a woman at a laundromat. Shawn Daniel Drake, 33, of 2714 McMillan Ave. was arrested in connection to rape and a parole violation of absconding, according to a preliminary police report released Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|guest
|35,494
|Netflix Edits ‘Bill Nye’ Episode to Remove Segm...
|12 min
|Guest
|10
|Becky Tettleton
|38 min
|guest
|7
|What does SSOB stand for?
|47 min
|SSOB
|1
|Jessica garner
|1 hr
|Guest
|2
|Diane or Dianne Ball
|1 hr
|Info73
|1
|Watch your back
|2 hr
|voice of experience
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC