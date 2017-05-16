Several Areas Still Closed In Springdale After Flooding
The city was able to make repairs to the Razorback Greenway ahead of the square to square bicycle ride over the weekend. "It was completely cleared out except for the tunnel and that was cleared out by Tuesday afternoon and all the way to Bentonville.
