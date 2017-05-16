Several Areas Still Closed In Springd...

Several Areas Still Closed In Springdale After Flooding

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The city was able to make repairs to the Razorback Greenway ahead of the square to square bicycle ride over the weekend. "It was completely cleared out except for the tunnel and that was cleared out by Tuesday afternoon and all the way to Bentonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jonesboro Police respond to shooting in downtown 32 min Guest 20
Sports Cars, Exotic Cars, modded cars!!!!! 55 min Scat Pack 2
Trump troubles 1 hr Rose 13
Oppose Hillary! 1 hr guest 26
caught! comey lies to congress? 1 hr Rose 13
Crimes so Horrible They Can't Be Titled 1 hr guest 7
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Question 35,865
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC