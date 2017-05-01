Rogers Police Ask For Help Finding Mi...

Rogers Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Teenager

Monday May 1

Police said Ruby Aldaco, 14, was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, dark pants and gray and pink vans. They also said she may be in the Lowell or Springdale area.

Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

