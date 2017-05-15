NLR man pleads guilty to Springdale m...

NLR man pleads guilty to Springdale murder

A North Little Rock man who fatally shot a woman in the head at her Springdale apartment two years ago pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Circuit Court. Emily Nash, 28, was found dead May 27, 2015, at 802H Bailey Ave., according to a police report.

