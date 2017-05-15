NLR man pleads guilty to Springdale murder
A North Little Rock man who fatally shot a woman in the head at her Springdale apartment two years ago pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Circuit Court. Emily Nash, 28, was found dead May 27, 2015, at 802H Bailey Ave., according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More on the way out
|36 min
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Judge Keith Blackmon (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|Guest
|50
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,600
|Marla whatever her last name (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Jose
|4
|Bill Clinton Fired the FBI Director the Day Bef...
|6 hr
|guest
|5
|Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth Sequel Decoded
|6 hr
|guest
|18
|Police: man on motorcycle ran from police, thre...
|6 hr
|youBeQueer
|26
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC