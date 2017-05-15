NAIFA Announces Nominees for Leadership Positions
Members will be able to hear from nominees for Secretary and the Board of Trustees prior to their formal election in Orlando this September. The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors' Committee on Governance has nominated Cammie K. Scott, LUTCF, REBC, RHU, of CK Harp and Associated in Springdale, Ark., for the position of 2017-2018 NAIFA Secretary.
Start the conversation
