NAIFA Announces Nominees for Leadersh...

NAIFA Announces Nominees for Leadership Positions

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Advisor Today

Members will be able to hear from nominees for Secretary and the Board of Trustees prior to their formal election in Orlando this September. The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors' Committee on Governance has nominated Cammie K. Scott, LUTCF, REBC, RHU, of CK Harp and Associated in Springdale, Ark., for the position of 2017-2018 NAIFA Secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advisor Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 27 min Lisa 35,687
Bad experience with tullahua pools in jonesboro... 29 min Fo Sho 2
Direct TV at Walmart (Jul '12) 51 min guest 59
Jehovah witnesses ladies in Jonesboro ? 1 hr ark1 21
Oppose Hillary! 1 hr District10 14
Protest movement against tullahua pools in Jone... 1 hr ark1 4
Becky tettleton 1 hr Guest 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC