More tangles in the church-state scandal at Ecclesia College
CAN I GET A WITNESS: Rep. Bob Ballinger's advocacy of tax money for Ecclesia College should disqualify his law firm from representing the college, a new lawsuit filing says. The tangled web of Ecclesia College , the Bible school favored by hundreds of thousands of dollars n taxpayer money, some now tied to federal bribery indictments, has grown still more tangled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Running scared
|10 min
|SSOB
|4
|Godseys Grill Downtown
|12 min
|Guest
|2
|cuomo flogs weiner (Jun '13)
|31 min
|guest
|59
|Police identify shooting, robbery victim
|32 min
|BB Board
|2
|Why Comey Was Fired and the Deep State Is Runni...
|36 min
|Jacquie
|18
|Oppose Hillary!
|37 min
|guest
|32
|Man sentenced in Blytheville murder case
|47 min
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC