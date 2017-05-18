Medicaid proposal retains cap on cost

Medicaid proposal retains cap on cost

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Proposed changes to Arkansas' expanded Medicaid program won't require an adjustment in the cost cap for the program, the state Department of Human Services said in a notice published this week. In the notice, posted on the state Medicaid website, the department also said it hopes to eliminate retroactive coverage for enrollees, beginning July 1, without having to meet conditions set out in the terms of the original Arkansas Works waiver, granted by former President Barack Obama's administration in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
caught! comey lies to congress? 1 hr guest 14
Trump troubles 1 hr guest 16
Stan Morris-who the heck is he? (May '09) 4 hr Grossed out 22
Jobs With No Drug Test (May '14) 4 hr Uhhuh 100
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr guest 35,877
James Eakes Sr (Jun '15) 6 hr Bbbb 2
Obama Gave Classified Intel to Russia 6 hr Hidden Blessings 11
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at May 19 at 3:21AM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,027 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC