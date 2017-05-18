Medicaid proposal retains cap on cost

Proposed changes to Arkansas' expanded Medicaid program won't require an adjustment in the cost cap for the program, the state Department of Human Services said in a notice published this week. In the notice, posted on the state Medicaid website, the department also said it hopes to eliminate retroactive coverage for enrollees, beginning July 1, without having to meet conditions set out in the terms of the original Arkansas Works waiver, granted by former President Barack Obama's administration in December.

