Man Sentenced To Prison; 18 People Ar...

Man Sentenced To Prison; 18 People Arrested In Gang-Related Drug Bust In Northwest Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday the sentencing of a man who was organizing drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas using a contraband cell phone from a prison in California. This investigation led to the indictment of 18 other people in the Western District of Arkansas and took 25 pounds of meth off of the streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old Waterslide??? 2 min Guest 19
The Truth Behind Bilderberg 3 min NowUKnow 3
Jehovah witnesses are dilusional 17 min Lexi 7
Evidence that climate change is caused by man 24 min guest 84
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 50 min Emurh lu E 36,607
Make money quick-Legit! 55 min MakingMoney 1
I can't stop loving you 1 hr realityvsstupidity 9
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC