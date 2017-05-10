Jackson pleads guilty to Springdale murder, given 50 years.
A man who fatally shot a woman in the head at her Springdale apartment two years ago pleaded guilty today in Washington County Circuit Court. Emily Nash, 28, was found dead May 27, 2015, in her apartment at 802H Bailey Ave., according to a police report.
