Jackson pleads guilty to Springdale m...

Jackson pleads guilty to Springdale murder, given 50 years.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: NWAonline

A man who fatally shot a woman in the head at her Springdale apartment two years ago pleaded guilty today in Washington County Circuit Court. Emily Nash, 28, was found dead May 27, 2015, in her apartment at 802H Bailey Ave., according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 20 min Emily Period attack 35,559
Ole Bill out 28 min liberalsaredumbasses 44
blow it out your ________ 1 hr Jacquie 12
Becky Box 1 hr Need_a_good_laugh 5
What does SSOB stand for? 1 hr youBeQueer 19
Jason from Medic One 1 hr Love them 6
Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff 1 hr Guest 17
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Washington County was issued at May 11 at 12:55PM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC