I-49 lanes to close off, on for 6 days

I-49 lanes to close off, on for 6 days

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Work on Interstate 49 in Rogers, Lowell and Springdale will require overnight lane closures for six days beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews paving the main lanes northbound and southbound and removing barriers will require alternate closures of the inside and outside lanes in both directions between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and New Hope Road in Rogers through Saturday, weather permitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 11 min Jonald T Drump 36,013
Mrs. Trump refuses to wear head scarf 3 hr C Manson 6
GREAT AGAIN: Unlike Obama, Trump doesn’t bow to... 3 hr Bobby Joe 17
Rees basketball (Jan '15) 4 hr Mike Stevension 12
Godseys Grill Downtown 5 hr guest 6
twisted foods 5 hr Jason 4
Matt Williams is Ron Swanson 7 hr Ben 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC