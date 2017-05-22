Hazmat Teams Investigating Leaking UP...

Hazmat Teams Investigating Leaking UPS Trailer In Lowell

Monday May 22 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A hazmat team is investigating after a UPS Freight trailer in Lowell was spotted leaking and giving off a burning smell on Monday morning . The facility was evacuated and an isolation zone was set up while the Springdale hazmat team investigates the leaking substance.

