Hazmat Teams Investigating Leaking UPS Trailer In Lowell
A hazmat team is investigating after a UPS Freight trailer in Lowell was spotted leaking and giving off a burning smell on Monday morning . The facility was evacuated and an isolation zone was set up while the Springdale hazmat team investigates the leaking substance.
