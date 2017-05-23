Government: More indictments possible in legislative kickback case
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that federal Judge Timothy Brooks of Fayetteville has delayed the bribery trial of former Sen. Jon Woods "in part because the prosecutor said the investigation is continuing and further indictments are expected." Former Rep. Micah Nea l has pleaded guilty.
