Government: More indictments possible...

Government: More indictments possible in legislative kickback case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Arkansas Times

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that federal Judge Timothy Brooks of Fayetteville has delayed the bribery trial of former Sen. Jon Woods "in part because the prosecutor said the investigation is continuing and further indictments are expected." Former Rep. Micah Nea l has pleaded guilty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kathy griffin 6 min Dollie 26
food poisoning 1 hr The Know 2
Biggest Scam of This Era 1 hr The Know 1
Jpd 1 hr guest 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr sue2 36,493
anyone interested in making porn movies (Nov '08) 3 hr newcumr35 102
who's Jacob Perez 4 hr Guest 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC