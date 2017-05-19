Friday Night Sights: Harrington, Schmidt, House, Bean, etc.

Tonight, you have two art events to make: 1) Argenta ArtWalk in North Little Rock, the open gallery event at the Laman Library branch, Greg Thompson Fine Art, Mugs Cafe, Barry Thomas Fine Art, etc., from 5-8 p.m. and 2) a retrospective of the work of Neal Harrington at M2Gallery in West Little Rock from 6-9 p.m. Here's the drill: Start out in the 400 block of Main Street in Argenta, where Laman Library features "We're Not Telling You Everything: Words and Images from the Wichita Mountains," photos by Sabine Schmidt and Don House and writings by Comanche poet Sy Hoahwah . Across the street, Core Brewery presents "Faces by Chalino," the work of Luis "Chalino" Atilano, as part of the Latino Art Project of North Little Rock.

