Forecasters expand severe weather threat in Arkansas; hail, damaging winds main concerns

Thursday May 11 Read more: NWAonline

All but the southeast corner of Arkansas faces a risk for severe weather in late-week storms, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Northwest Arkansas has been upgraded to an enhanced risk.

