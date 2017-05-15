Fayetteville Man Arrested For Indecen...

Fayetteville Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Rogers police have arrested a man linked to six incidents of indecent exposure or public sexual indecency in Benton and Washington counties, according to police documents. Zachary William Jones, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with indecent exposure after three Payless employees in October said Jones exposed himself to them, according to a preliminary arrest report.

