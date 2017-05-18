Duggar Sisters Sue Cops for Releasing Josh Molestation Reports
Four of Josh Duggar 's sisters are suing city and police officials, as well as In Touch magazine, for releasing investigative reports which detailed Josh's now admitted molestation of his siblings. Jill , Jessa , Jinger and Joy filed the suit against the city of Springdale, Arkansas over the 2015 police documents.
