Duggar Sisters Sue Cops for Releasing...

Duggar Sisters Sue Cops for Releasing Josh Molestation Reports

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: TMZ.com

Four of Josh Duggar 's sisters are suing city and police officials, as well as In Touch magazine, for releasing investigative reports which detailed Josh's now admitted molestation of his siblings. Jill , Jessa , Jinger and Joy filed the suit against the city of Springdale, Arkansas over the 2015 police documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breaking news 41 min Rose 4
Wonder Pools in Walnut Ridge (Feb '08) 1 hr Tamera B 27
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 36,038
Oppose Hillary! 2 hr Manassas owns them 60
Breaking: ‘Complete Panic’ at Highest Levels of... 3 hr asdf 4
Joe Biden in 2020! 3 hr SSOB 2
News SLIDESHOW: May 21-27 Mug Shots 4 hr nnnnn 1
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC