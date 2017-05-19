Duggar sisters file invasion of privacy lawsuit over molestation article

Four sisters in the Duggar family have filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit as a result of the publication of articles that revealed that their brother, Josh Duggar, had been accused of molesting children. Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar have sued the city of Springdale, Washington County, various public officials and the publishers of InTouch Weekly for revealing their identities.

