Duggar Girls Respond To City Of Springdale Calling Their Lawsuit 'Misguided'

Four of the Duggar girls, Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy-Anna Duggar, have filed a lawsuit against the City of Springdale, Arkansas as well as In Touch Weekly for leaking information about their molestation as children. The city has responded, calling the lawsuit "misguided," accusing the girls of the Duggar mega-clan of "cash grabbing."

