Duggar Girls Respond To City Of Springdale Calling Their Lawsuit 'Misguided'
Four of the Duggar girls, Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy-Anna Duggar, have filed a lawsuit against the City of Springdale, Arkansas as well as In Touch Weekly for leaking information about their molestation as children. The city has responded, calling the lawsuit "misguided," accusing the girls of the Duggar mega-clan of "cash grabbing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREAT AGAIN: Unlike Obama, Trump doesn’t bow to...
|2 min
|godless by choice
|29
|Breaking news
|3 min
|guest
|8
|Joe Biden in 2020!
|19 min
|Huey
|6
|Wonder Pools in Walnut Ridge (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Tamera B
|27
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|BARNEYII
|36,038
|Oppose Hillary!
|3 hr
|Manassas owns them
|60
|Breaking: ‘Complete Panic’ at Highest Levels of...
|5 hr
|asdf
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC