Duggar Family Has TV Networks In Bidding War Over Interview About New Sexual Molestation Lawsuit
In a new lawsuit, the Duggar family complains about online discussions concerning the 2015 sexual molestation scandal that led to Josh Duggar's downfall. Before the suit was filed, chatter about what Josh did to his younger sisters had started to die down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim swimsuits for women
|17 min
|HUMMA A
|2
|Oppose Hillary!
|19 min
|SSOB
|44
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|19 min
|Ashamed
|35,987
|Mrs. Trump refuses to wear head scarf
|21 min
|Bethany
|1
|Why Comey Was Fired and the Deep State Is Runni...
|1 hr
|Jacquie
|30
|Weiner Pleads Guilty To 'Sexting' With Minor...
|1 hr
|GOP swallows anyt...
|2
|The Call - The Walls Came Down dodgybizkit dod...
|1 hr
|guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC