Driver sentenced for officer's assault
A Springdale man received a 40-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a Benton County sheriff's deputy with his car. Jose Luis Centeno Jr. pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and fleeing, all felonies.
