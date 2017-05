Crews assess damage in Springdale

WEBVTT WE HAVE MORE RAIN IN THEFORECAST COMING UP.PAIGE: THE SEVERE WEATHER TOOKOUT 3 BRIDGES IN ONE TOWN.WE RODE ALONG WITH CREWS AS THEYSURVEYED THE DAMAGE.>> THIS HAS BEEN THE WORST THINGI HAVE EVER SEEN.I'VE NEVER SEEN IT LIKE THIS.>> IT WAS THE WORST FLOODINGI'VE EVER SEEN.I'VE BEEN HERE 29 YEARS AND ITFLOODED AREAS THAT I HAD NEVERSEEN FLOODED BEFORE.REPORTER: PIECE BY PIECE, BRANCHBY BRANCH CREWS BEGIN CLEANUP, EFFORTS IN SPRINGDALE AFTERTHIS WEEKEND'S STORMSSTREET DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS SAYIT'S HARD TO TELL HOW LONG THEPROCESS WILL TAKE OR HOW MUCHREPAIRS WILL COST, BUT THEY DOEXPECT BOTH NUMBERS TO BE PRETTYHIGH.CONSIDERING THE PUMP STATIONROAD BRIDGE AND 56TH STREETBRIDGE ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED >> THERE'S NO TELLING JUST HOMANY LOADS OF BRUSH IS LAYINGTHERE CAUSING A JAM.REPORTER: THE PUPPY CREEK BRIDGEALSO SUFFERED DAMAGE BUT CREWSSAY THEY SHOULD HAVE IT BACKOPEN BY ... (more)

