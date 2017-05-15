At Cane Hill, restored 1886 college b...

At Cane Hill, restored 1886 college building set to open

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: NWAonline

Since 2013, about $4 million has been spent to save Cane Hill, said Bobby Braly, executive director of Historic Cane Hill Inc. "Ten years from now, this little town would have been gone," Braly said. "We do think of the town as a museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min guest 35,719
The Genetic Advantages of Race-Mixing (Jun '11) 1 hr whatshawn 28
Oppose Hillary! 1 hr guest 22
Caitlin letner 25yrs old. Any thoughts? 1 hr Guest 4
Sheriff Boyd on illegal immigrants 2 hr Gurst 1
Becky tettleton 2 hr Riki 5
Kellyann Conway 3 hr guest 11
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC