At Cane Hill, restored 1886 college building set to open
Since 2013, about $4 million has been spent to save Cane Hill, said Bobby Braly, executive director of Historic Cane Hill Inc. "Ten years from now, this little town would have been gone," Braly said. "We do think of the town as a museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|guest
|35,719
|The Genetic Advantages of Race-Mixing (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|whatshawn
|28
|Oppose Hillary!
|1 hr
|guest
|22
|Caitlin letner 25yrs old. Any thoughts?
|1 hr
|Guest
|4
|Sheriff Boyd on illegal immigrants
|2 hr
|Gurst
|1
|Becky tettleton
|2 hr
|Riki
|5
|Kellyann Conway
|3 hr
|guest
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC