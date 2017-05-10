Arkansas scholarship fund head says he'll fun for Congress

The head of a scholarship fund launched a longshot bid Monday to unseat a Republican congressman in northwest Arkansas, targeting the incumbent over his vote to repeal and replace major parts of President Barack Obama's health care law. Joshua Mahony, 36, said he's running as a Democrat for the 3rd District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, who is seeking his fifth term in office.

