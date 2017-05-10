Arkansas scholarship fund head says he'll fun for Congress
The head of a scholarship fund launched a longshot bid Monday to unseat a Republican congressman in northwest Arkansas, targeting the incumbent over his vote to repeal and replace major parts of President Barack Obama's health care law. Joshua Mahony, 36, said he's running as a Democrat for the 3rd District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, who is seeking his fifth term in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: man on motorcycle ran from police, thre...
|21 min
|liberalsare2faced...
|3
|Ultimate Compilation Of Democratic Flip-Flopper...
|28 min
|liberalsare2faced...
|3
|Hilltop Vet Clinic
|50 min
|animal lover
|1
|Jason from Medic One
|55 min
|Good Grief
|7
|twisted foods
|3 hr
|hi
|1
|Becky Tettleton
|3 hr
|Kief
|15
|Illegal immigration across southwest border dow...
|3 hr
|guest
|17
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC