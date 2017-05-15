15-minute closures set for I-49 stretch
Crews placing bridge beams over a section of Interstate 49 in Benton County will require closing all lanes in both directions for multiple 15-minute periods in Benton County through May 19, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Workers will close all northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 for 15-minute intervals between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, excluding weekends, between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and Arkansas 264 in Lowell.
