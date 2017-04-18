Woods, others answer to new indictmen...

Woods, others answer to new indictment in kickback scheme

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Attorneys for three men indicted on charges they arranged kickbacks in return for state grants entered not guilty pleas Monday for their clients to a revised set of allegations in the case. Attorneys for former state Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III of Springdale and Randell Shelton, a consultant of Alma, notified federal court of their intention to seek a delay at a 10 a.m. arraignment hearing at the courthouse in Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pitbulls (Jun '13) 7 min guest 16
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 min Now_What- 35,016
Faire France Grande nouveau 17 min Guest 2
Divorced men 1 hr Amen 10
Looking for Robert Barnes from Nettleton 2 hr In the know 8
Nettleton ffa 3 hr Guest 38
Chelsea Clinton 3 hr guest 17
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC