Volunteer fire chief, 4 others killed in Arkansas storm
A north-central Arkansas volunteer fire chief died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday while working as heavy thunderstorms moved through, one of five confirmed storm-related fatalities in the state, an official said. At least four other people were killed and two children are missing as a result of storms that produced at least one tornado in the state.
