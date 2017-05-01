Volunteer fire chief, 4 others killed...

Volunteer fire chief, 4 others killed in Arkansas storm

A north-central Arkansas volunteer fire chief died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday while working as heavy thunderstorms moved through, one of five confirmed storm-related fatalities in the state, an official said. At least four other people were killed and two children are missing as a result of storms that produced at least one tornado in the state.

