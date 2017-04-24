Tyson Foods is buying AdvancePierre f...

Tyson Foods is buying AdvancePierre for $3.2 billion

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Already the largest US meat company, Tyson agreed to buy packaged-food maker AdvancePierre Food Holdings for $3.2 billion. The Springdale, Arkansas-based producer of chicken, beef and pork will pay $40.25 per share in cash for AdvancePierre.

