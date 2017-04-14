Two Worlds, One Voice
When Marsha Jones, former Springdale Public Schools administrator, suggested to David Jolliffe that he brainstorm with Arts Center of the Ozarks' interim Executive Director Jenni Swain about possible theater opportunities for the youth of Springdale, he already had a kernel of an idea about what might be possible.
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Reality Check
|34,855
|Questions for Pentecostals
|45 min
|gyps49
|18
|Dear Husbands: how important is a clean house?
|57 min
|guest
|6
|Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS
|1 hr
|guest
|30
|War is a losers game
|1 hr
|Huey
|13
|Office of Child Support Enforcement?? (question) (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Jeremiah
|51
|Janna Nicole
|3 hr
|Billie Goat Cheese
|22
